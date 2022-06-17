Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEYUF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

