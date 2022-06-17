Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

