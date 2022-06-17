Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

