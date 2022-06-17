Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 635,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.58 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
