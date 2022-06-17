Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

