Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

PL opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 25.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

