Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PL opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

