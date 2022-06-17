Plc Prudential Sells 4,200,000 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stock

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $23.44 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get Prudential alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prudential by 701.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,590 ($19.30) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,558.00.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.