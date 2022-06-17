PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 303.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

