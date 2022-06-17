PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus cut PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

