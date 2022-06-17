Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Increased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.27% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

