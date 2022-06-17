Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dawson James upped their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.