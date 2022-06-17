PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.05

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 20029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $895.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 208,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

