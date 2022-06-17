ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $29.22

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $28.61. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 98,899 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

