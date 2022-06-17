Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $23.39

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $24.35. Prudential shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 5,248 shares trading hands.

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,590 ($19.30) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,558.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Prudential by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

