Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.93

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 14888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

