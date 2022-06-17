Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.93

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 14888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

