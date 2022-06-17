PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PHM opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

