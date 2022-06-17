Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

QTRHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quarterhill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

