Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,686 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.