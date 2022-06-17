Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.56. 12,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 922,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a market cap of $695.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 85,813 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,225,409.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,839,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

