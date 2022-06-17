Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.77

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 28747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

