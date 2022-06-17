Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 68 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $449.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.