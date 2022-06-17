Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $141.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.59 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average is $162.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

