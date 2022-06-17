Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

