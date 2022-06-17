Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.