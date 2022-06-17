Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.
A number of brokerages have commented on RDI. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
