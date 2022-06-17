Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDI. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

