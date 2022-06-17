Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,276 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,000. Tesla accounts for 2.7% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.34 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $815.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $913.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

