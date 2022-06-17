Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $1.96 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV opened at $139.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

