Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after buying an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

