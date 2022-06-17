Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,253 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYD opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

