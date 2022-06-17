Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.89 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $141.29 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average of $212.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.