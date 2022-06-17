Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $589,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.33 and its 200 day moving average is $439.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.36 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.