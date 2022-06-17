Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,386,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

