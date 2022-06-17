Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $147.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.14.

Shares of RSG opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 39.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

