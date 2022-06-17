Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

