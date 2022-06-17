Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

