Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 911 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after buying an additional 67,159 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,937,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,886,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average is $174.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

