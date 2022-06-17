Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 173 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of TXN opened at $151.37 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

