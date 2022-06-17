Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 8,386 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 298,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 189,069 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 498,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 130,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 148,181 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.