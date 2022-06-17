Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 67,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,432,923 shares.The stock last traded at $48.77 and had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

