Richard Carucci Purchases 10,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VFC stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.