Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 671.14 ($8.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 740 ($8.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 537.20 ($6.52) on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 590.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 655.94. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($7.96), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($18,416.41).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

