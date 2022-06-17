Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $27.30

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 27.30, but opened at 26.71. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at 28.65, with a volume of 145,612 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 70.41.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of 58.13.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.