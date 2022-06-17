Robert C. Rowe Sells 4,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.01 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622,801 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

