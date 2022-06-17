Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 7378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.
The company has a market cap of C$277.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.38.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)
