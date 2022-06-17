Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $28.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE:CNM opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

