RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 989 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.