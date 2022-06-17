SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of SABSW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

