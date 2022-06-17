Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $88.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

